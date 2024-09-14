JBF Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

JBF Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 310,000 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $365,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PBR opened at $14.53 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

