JBF Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

JBF Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 319.0% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 96,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 73,460 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 68,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 272,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 73,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

