JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.93.

JD.com Price Performance

JD opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. JD.com has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in JD.com by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after buying an additional 3,441,605 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,384,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in JD.com by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,456,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,887,000 after purchasing an additional 129,763 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in JD.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 965,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of JD.com by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 74,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

