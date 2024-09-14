Jeetinder Singh Mahal Sells 900 Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Stock

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) COO Jeetinder Singh Mahal sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $19,107.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,941.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.22. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $31.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JSPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,144,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,794,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,088,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Further Reading

