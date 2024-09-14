Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Oppenheimer

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JEF. StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $58.54 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,113,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $88,852,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,947,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,218 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,211,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.