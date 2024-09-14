Jeffrey George Miller Sells 12,000 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a market cap of $151.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.95. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 28.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

Featured Stories

