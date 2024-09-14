Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $153,044.47 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $153,044.47 and $24.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009004 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io."

