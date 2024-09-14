JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of JFrog to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.28.

JFrog Price Performance

FROG stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $596,714.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,697,242 shares in the company, valued at $245,520,891.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $596,714.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,697,242 shares in the company, valued at $245,520,891.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $220,633.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at $20,969,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,040 shares of company stock worth $6,818,795. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

