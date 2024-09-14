John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $654,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $417,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

JBT opened at $89.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.81. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

