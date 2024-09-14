Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,125 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $169.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $169.67.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.