Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in LKQ by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in LKQ by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,132.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mckay bought 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

