Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $469,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $71.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $71.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

