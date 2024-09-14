Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $141.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.47.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

