Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

