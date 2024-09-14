Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $2,329,623,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $927,298,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,674,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $874,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,416,687 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $174.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $175.48.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FI. BTIG Research started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.