Kavita Patel Sells 1,500 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $111,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kavita Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $92,955.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $84,945.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Kavita Patel sold 10,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $542,700.00.

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 0.23.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 37.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,344,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,514,000 after acquiring an additional 84,373 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Arcellx by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 248,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 185,493 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

