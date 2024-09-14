Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS KWHIY opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

