KBR, Inc. (KBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on October 15th

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

KBR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years. KBR has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KBR to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $62.23 on Friday. KBR has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.