KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 3.6%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.60. 2,497,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 7,698,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEKE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup started coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. KE’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 2,662.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in KE in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

