Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Insider Neil Smith Purchases 6,023 Shares of Stock

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) insider Neil Smith purchased 6,023 shares of Kelsian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.93 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of A$23,670.39 ($15,780.26).
Neil Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Neil Smith purchased 184 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.95 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of A$726.06 ($484.04).
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Neil Smith purchased 61,020 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.91 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of A$238,588.20 ($159,058.80).
- On Thursday, September 5th, Neil Smith purchased 89,250 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.92 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of A$349,860.00 ($233,240.00).
Kelsian Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.02.
Kelsian Group Dividend Announcement
Kelsian Group Company Profile
Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kelsian Group
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Kelsian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelsian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.