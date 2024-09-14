Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.17.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Kennametal stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $543.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1,186.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 890,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 820,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $15,400,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 20.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,813,000 after buying an additional 321,876 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Kennametal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,240,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,371,000 after buying an additional 305,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,598,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

