Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

KVUE opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

