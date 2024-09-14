Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Update

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kesselrun Resources Stock Performance

Shares of KSSRF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Kesselrun Resources has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Bluffpoint gold project that comprise 280 mining claims covering an area of approximately 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

