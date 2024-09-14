Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

KDP stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

