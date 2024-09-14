Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOY) Trading Down 3.5%

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Kikkoman Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09.

About Kikkoman

(Get Free Report)

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; mirin and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup; health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products, as well as other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kikkoman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kikkoman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.