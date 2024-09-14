Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 229.66 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $3,491,580.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,257.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $3,491,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,257.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $601,107.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at $477,281.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,929. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 88.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

