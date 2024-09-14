Klaytn Price Reaches $0.13 (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Klaytn has a market cap of $782.69 million and $7.88 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00260198 BTC.
Klaytn Profile
Klaytn launched on June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,819,800,459 coins and its circulating supply is 5,819,785,565 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation.
Klaytn Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.