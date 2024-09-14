Komodo Market Capitalization Achieves $34.34 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $34.34 million and $715,827.29 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00051711 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00037529 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,422,435 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

