Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,414,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,394 shares during the period. JOYY comprises approximately 1.8% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $42,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in JOYY by 22,728.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 967.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of JOYY from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

JOYY Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of YY opened at $36.18 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

