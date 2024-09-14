Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $117.31 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.95. The company has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 105.03%.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

