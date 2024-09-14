Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in ONE Gas by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.89.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

