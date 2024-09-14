Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SON opened at $55.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.40. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SON. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sonoco Products

About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.