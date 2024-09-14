Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 92,421 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,421 shares during the quarter. Lucid Group accounts for approximately 0.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Lucid Group Stock Up 0.8 %

LCID stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

