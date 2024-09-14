Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $174.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.17. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The company has a market cap of $410.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

