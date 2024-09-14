Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Has $626,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Netflix were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,185,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,513,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,351 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,700,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $697.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $660.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $637.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.