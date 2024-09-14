Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,810,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,393,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $171.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.13. The company has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $172.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

