Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.5% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter worth $134,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 11.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 4.1% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.73.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $182.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $201.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.15%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

