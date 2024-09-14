Lara Caimi Sells 7,508 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Lara Caimi sold 7,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $348,521.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,093,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,761,894.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $47.68.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Samsara by 135.6% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

