Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $92.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

