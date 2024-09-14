LayerZero Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $426.38 Million (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. One LayerZero token can now be bought for about $3.88 or 0.00006463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $426.38 million and approximately $64.30 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LayerZero has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LayerZero alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.53 or 0.00260970 BTC.

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero was first traded on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.99863095 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 233 active market(s) with $84,833,579.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LayerZero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LayerZero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LayerZero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.