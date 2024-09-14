LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

LCNB Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $223.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. LCNB has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $17.09.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. LCNB had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 6.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCNB

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. LCNB’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 231,035 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LCNB during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in LCNB in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of LCNB by 10.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 125,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCNB

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

See Also

