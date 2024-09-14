LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Short Interest Update

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 236.5% from the August 15th total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

LeddarTech Price Performance

LDTC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 4,266,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,646. LeddarTech has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Get LeddarTech alerts:

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LeddarTech will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeddarTech stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in LeddarTech Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:LDTC Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 2.38% of LeddarTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

LDTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LeddarTech in a report on Monday, August 19th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on LeddarTech from $5.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LeddarTech

LeddarTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LeddarTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeddarTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.