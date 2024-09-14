LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Short Interest Update

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 236.5% from the August 15th total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
LeddarTech Price Performance
LDTC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 4,266,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,646. LeddarTech has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.
LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LeddarTech will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LDTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LeddarTech in a report on Monday, August 19th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on LeddarTech from $5.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.
LeddarTech Company Profile
LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.
