Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 4,982 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $49.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $60.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.