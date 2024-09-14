Leelyn Smith LLC Buys 250 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $77.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.99. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

