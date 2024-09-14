Leelyn Smith LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,085 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 45,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.2% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $79.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

