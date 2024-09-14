Leelyn Smith LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,819 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 3.7 %

BA opened at $156.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $155.60 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.