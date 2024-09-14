Leelyn Smith LLC Has $31.81 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 6.1% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $31,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 158,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 118,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,718,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,958,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

