Leelyn Smith LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

