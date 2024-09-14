Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 2,374 Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTAB. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 328,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 228,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 60,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTAB opened at $19.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

