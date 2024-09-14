Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Lennar worth $44,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 30.1% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 145,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,836,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 114,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennar from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.69.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $185.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $186.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

